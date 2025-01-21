"I like it!" US President Trump says he is fine with legal immigration

Washington DC [US], January 21 : US President Donald Trump on Tuesday while signing a series of executive orders and speaking to the press at the Oval Office said that he was fine with legal immigration.

"I like it," he said.

He justified the stringent immigration policy, saying that a lot of companies would come to the US to avoid tariffs.

"I'm fine with legal immigration. I like it, we need people and I'm absolutely fine with it. We need it because we're going to have a lot of companies coming in to avoid tariffs," he said.

Talking about the normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, he said, "I don't think I have to push them. I think it's going to happen, maybe not quite yet, but Saudi Arabia will end up being in the Abraham Accords. Not in a very warm way".

Abraham Accords are US-brokered agreements signed during Trump's first term in 2020 that normalized Israel's relations with several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Saudi Arabia is said to have postponed US-backed plans for the kingdom to normalize ties with Israel, after the eruption of the Gaza war in October 2023. It says it would not recognize Israel without a Palestinian state, as per Anadolu Ajansi.

When asked about his plans to take over Greenland, he said, "Greenland is a wonderful place and we need it for international security. I am sure Denmark will come along since it is costing them a lot of money to keep it. The people of Greenland are not happy with Denmark... Not for us, it is necessary for International security. You have Russian and Chinese boats and warships all over the place".

Earlier on January 17, amid repeated assertions from Trump over the territory of Greenland, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told him that "only Greenland" should decide on its future, Politico reported.

The two leaders held a phone call on Wednesday, during which Frederiksen reiterated to Trump, Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede's assertion that "Greenland is not for sale," a press release from Denmark PM's office stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor