"I will get impeached": Trump reveals midterm poll anxieties to Republicans after strikes on Venezuela

Washington DC [US], January 6 : US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) addressed his concerns over the 2026 midterm elections at a House Republican caucus retreat in Washington, warning that if the Grand Old Party fails to retain control of the House in November, the Democrats will find a "reason" to impeach him.

"You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don't win the midterms...they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said, as quoted by The Hill.

"I'll get impeached," he added, highlighting the 2026 midterm elections as crucial for his political future.

During his address, Trump acknowledged the historical pattern of incumbent parties losing seats in midterm elections and expressed concern about public dissatisfaction with his leadership and the economy.

"We will have a successful presidency. I will say that... But even if it's a successful presidencyand it's been nothing like what we're doingwe had a very good day," Trump said.

"But they say when you win the presidency, you lose the midterms. You're all brilliant people. You've been in the business longer than I have. I wish you could explain to me what the hell is going on in the mind of the public," he added.

According to The Hill, after securing a series of victories in November, Democrats are heading into 2026 with renewed confidence and optimism about reclaiming control of the House in the midterm elections.

While a Democratic takeover appears likely, expectations of a sweeping landslide victory remain uncertain. However, the broader political environment still leans in the Democrats' favour.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also delivered a similar warning late last month while speaking at Turning Point USA's America Fest in Arizona, The Hill reported.

Johnson cautioned that losing the House majority would lead to what he described as aggressive action by Democrats, saying they would move to impeach Trump and create widespread political turmoil.

"If we lose the House majority, the radical left, as you've already heard, is going to impeach President Trump," Johnson said, as quoted by The Hill.

"They're going to create absolute chaos. We cannot let that happen," he added.

Trump was previously impeached in 2019, more than a year after Democrats took control of the House, and again in 2021, shortly before the end of his first term.

More recently, some Democrats have suggested the possibility of impeachment in response to the US operation in Venezuela's capital of Caracas last week and the capture of ousted leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilian Flores.

