"I will tell you secret...": Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay on how India moulded him

New Delhi [India], October 21 : Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay shared deep personal insights into his connection with India during his speech at the 'NDTV World Summit 2024: The India Century.'

He revealed that not only was he born in India, but his formative years in the country played a significant role in shaping his dedication to serving Bhutan, its people, and its king.

"I'll tell you a secret, in fact, my Bhutanese colleagues here also don't know; I was born in India. 1965, I was born in Kalimpong. My father was serving in Kalimpong, my parents were serving - I was born there, right?" Tobgay said.

"What moulded me to serve my king, my country, and my people would have been not necessarily Pittsburgh and Harvard, but Dr Graham's homes in Kalimpong in West Bengal. I studied 11 years in India, and you asked me how 4 years in America has moulded me!"

Tobgay went on to emphasise the long-standing educational connections between Bhutan and India. He shared how many Bhutanese, himself included, were educated in Indian schools due to the lack of institutions in Bhutan at the time.

"From kindergarten school, from baby class till class 10, I studied in India, as indeed many other Bhutanese studied in India those days, because we did not have enough schools in Bhutan. But when we did establish schools, we did not have enough teachers, and those teachers came from India," he added.

"I do believe they have taught us well, because we have been able to go back home and serve our King and country and our people."

When asked about India's growing global influence, particularly in the 21st century, Tobgay was quick to praise the country's economic strength and leadership on the world stage. "The world needs India, and I'm very happy that you identify this century as India's century.

You asked me about Prime Minister Modi and his historic third term - why do you call it India's century? For many reasons! India has the largest population in the world - 1.45 billion. It's growing. It's projected to reach 1.6 billion."

Tobgay also pointed out India's economic prowess and consumer base, noting, "India has a booming economy - it's crossed 3 trillion US Dollars. It should have crossed 5 trillion US Dollars had it not been for COVID. India has the biggest consumer base. India has almost 35 million successful people in the diaspora throughout the world, particularly in the advanced countries."

"By every measure, yes, this is India's century. But by one measure you stand out, and that is leadership. India's leadership, and trust in that leadership," he concluded.

The summit marked another milestone in reflecting on India's role not only as a regional power but also as a global leader, poised for further growth in the decades to come.

