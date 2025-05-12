"I Wish To See His End": Former LeT Member Exposes Hafiz Saeed’s Deadly Agenda

In a shocking exposé that sheds light on the inner workings of one of the world’s most dangerous terror outfits, a former Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative has come forward with damning allegations against the group’s chief, Hafiz Saeed. Noor Dahri, once a member of LeT, has accused Saeed of "sending them (Pakistanis) in a war of ashes to achieve the state’s political goals," holding him responsible for the deaths of thousands of Pakistani citizens. Dahri terms the terror group as the 'death cult', adding, "I recall when the LeT commanders referred to me as a coward upon hearing of my decision to depart from the death cult." Expressing the pain of his past and unfulfilled dreams, Noor Dahri recalls how his aspirations to pursue a medical career were derailed by Saeed’s influence. "Rather than pursuing a university education, I chose to join LeT, influenced by a man (Hafiz Saeed) who adversely impacted my promising future."

Also Read: Give us Hafiz & Azhar, Munir!

Noor says he was once tasked with guarding Saeed in Muridke, then his permanent residence and the headquarters of LeT. "He previously travelled in a blue Toyota Vigo pickup Datsun, which had been modified with a comfortable sleeping area in the rear for his use. "In his testimony, Noor highlights the powerful impact of Hafiz Saeed’s radical speeches in influencing the youth of Pakistan. He reveals how many young men, inspired by Saeed, joined LeT and were deployed to conflict zones. "Every Thursday, approximately 500 individuals from across the country travel to Afghanistan to undergo training at a camp named Ma’askar Tayyba located in Kunar Province." Noor adds that "many youth who were sent to these parts did not return."Reflecting on his disillusionment, Dahri shares how the true nature of LeT became evident to him only after his experiences in Afghanistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "I wish to see his (Hafiz Saeed's) disgraceful end in my life."

Hafiz Saeed, the chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah, is widely recognized as the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 civilians dead. His son, Talha Saeed, is believed to be the second-in-command in LeT’s hierarchy. Saeed is listed on India's NIA Most Wanted list.In April 2012, the United States announced a bounty of US$10 million on Saeed for his role in the Mumbai attacks. This move received official backing from India but sparked protests in Pakistan. Saeed was also designated by the UN Security Council’s Al-Qaida and Taliban Sanctions Committee and is listed on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.