I2U2 unveils digital platform to strengthen public-private partnership among member nations

New Delhi [India], September 21 : The I2U2 group on Thursday launched a website to strengthen the public-private partnership in several sectors and invited private companies from the four member countries to submit their projects to tackle some of the challenges confronting the world.

The announcement was made at a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

The officials of I2U2 member nations India Israel, UAE and US termed the announcement of the digital platform a tangible step that will help in "shaping the sustainable and prosperous future".

I2U2 is also referred to as the West Asian Quad aimed to encourage joint investments between the member states in six mutually identified areas – water, energy, transportation, space, health and Food security.

At the launch of the website, Indian official Dammu Ravi MEA Secretary of Economic Relations (ER) said, "This is part of leaders' commitment that we are taking forward...We hope this website will give an opportunity for businesses to interact and collaborate on projects and partnerships in different parts of the world."

The I2U2 aims to mobilize private sector capital and expertise to achieve a variety of goals, including modernizing infrastructure, advancing low-carbon development pathways, and improving public health, according to the US Department of State.

United States official Jose W. Fernandez said, "We are thrilled to launch (the website). This is a new public-private enterprise partnership between the I2U2 member states. Together we will work to increase the awareness of I2U2 initiatives for business communities."

Israeli official Ronen Levi called on private companies from relevant sectors to "get on board and take part in new rising business opportunities".

"The I2U2 website will be an important platform for private sectors which will enable private countries to submit their project details and increase their ability to share new technologies and trade collaboration between four nations," said Director-General of Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, UAE's Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh asserted that the creation of a website will help modernise infrastructure in the member countries, decarbonise industries, enhance public health and promote the development of green technologies.

This collaborative spirit between India, US, UAE and Israel... aims to drastically improve lives, boost economic growth and bolster our collective defences against the issues, Sayegah, Minister of State at UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

"This website will play a pivotal role in achieving these aspirations and in encouraging private stakeholders to harness the vast opportunity I2U2 presents," he added.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the first leaders’ summit of a new grouping made up of Israel, India, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

