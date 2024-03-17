IACAD donates AED 1 million to Mothers' Endowment campaign

Dubai [UAE], March 17 (ANI/WAM): The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai announced it will contribute AED 1 million towards the Mothers' Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to sustainably support the education of millions around the world.

IACAD said its donation to the campaign is made as an ongoing charity on behalf of the mothers of its employees and those who donate to its initiatives, in line with the campaign's aims of honouring mothers and highlighting their vital role in their children's education.

The campaign, organised under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, also promotes the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of IACAD, said, "The Mothers' Endowment campaign is a new, generous initiative of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as has become his tradition of launching inspiring humanitarian initiatives every Ramadan, to help aid those in need and improve life across underprivileged communities. Supporting this campaign, which aims to provide education to millions of people, is the best way to celebrate and show appreciation for mothers and what they do for their families."

"IACAD's donation of AED 1 million as an ongoing charity on behalf of its employees' mothers is our way of expressing gratitude to every mother, while celebrating the values of solidarity and compassion among the IACAD family. Contributing to the Mothers' Endowment campaign is an extension of our support of previous Ramadan campaigns," he added.

Aiming to revive the culture of endowments as a development tool that ensures sustainable charity and highlights the UAE's humanitarian role, the Mothers' Endowment campaign will dedicate its proceeds to the education and training of millions of individuals around the world in partnership with humanitarian organisations.

The Mothers' Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Mother" to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae). (ANI/WAM)

