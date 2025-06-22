IAEA to hold emergency board meeting on Monday after US strikes Iran nuclear sites

Vienna, June 22 In response to escalating tensions following US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced an emergency meeting of its Board of Governors on Monday.

"In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow," IAEA Director General Grossi posted on X on Sunday.

The announcement comes as the international community grapples with the fallout of a major US military operation that struck three of Iran’s key nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The strikes, ordered by US President Donald Trump, have triggered sharp reactions from Iran and drawn global attention to the potential for broader regional instability.

Earlier, the IAEA confirmed that no abnormal radiation levels had been detected in the aftermath of the bombings.

In a statement shared on social media, the agency said: "Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran — including Fordow — the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time. IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available."

The agency’s initial assessment has offered some relief amid fears of environmental consequences from the attacks. However, diplomatic and security concerns remain high.

Iran has condemned the airstrikes in strong terms. Its Atomic Energy Organisation labelled the US action a “violation of international law” and reiterated that its nuclear programme remains peaceful in nature.

The emergency meeting of the IAEA Board is expected to include briefings on the current condition of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, as well as possible implications for the international nuclear non-proliferation framework.

As of now, Iran has vowed to continue the development of what it calls its “national industry”, a reference to its nuclear programme, and has shown no indication of backing down in the face of international pressure or military threats.

