IAF evacuates stranded nationals from Germany, South Africa, Slovenia and the UK in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu

New Delhi [India], November 30 : The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian Air Force has evacuated stranded people in Sri Lanka, including citizens from Germany, South Africa, Slovenia and the United Kingdom.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Together in times of need. As part of India's ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force evacuated stranded people in Sri Lanka, including citizens from Germany, South Africa, Slovenia and United Kingdom."

According to a statement from the Indian Air Force, IAF helicopters conducted a hybrid rescue mission to extricate stranded passengers from a restricted zone during Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

A Garud commando was winched down to guide the group through a cross-country route to a pre-briefed helipad at Kotmale, from where 24 passengersincluding Indians, foreign nationals and Sri Lankanswere evacuated to Colombo.

In a parallel effort, three critical casualties were airlifted to Colombo for immediate medical attention.

Earlier, five teams of Sri Lankan Army personnel (40 troops) were airlifted from Diyathalawa Army Camp to the landslide-affected Kotmale region to support relief operations, the statement said.

In the first leg of rescue operations at Kotmale-Colombo Port, IAF rescued two people from Germany, four South African citizens, two from Slovenia, two from the UK, 12 Indians and five Sri Lankans.

In the second leg of the rescue, IAF rescued three citizens from Poland, six from Belarus, five from Iran, one Australian, one Pakistani, three Bangladeshis and nine Sri Lankans.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the IAF C-17 airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune. The ongoing operation has tapped into domestic support operations.

In a post on X, it said, "Cyclone Ditwah - Ongoing Ops: Even as relief efforts continue in Sri Lanka, the Indian Air Force has simultaneously pressed into domestic support operations. An IAF C-17 has airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune and Vadodara to Chennai, enabling rapid deployment of over 300 NDRF personnel and around 35 tonnes of essential gear."

India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation.

