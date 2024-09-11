IAF to take part in Exercise Eastern Bridge VII in Oman

New Delhi [India], September 11 : An Indian Air Force contingent comprising MiG-29s, Jaguars and C-17s is ready to set course to participate in Exercise Eastern Bridge in Oman.

This is the seventh edition of the exercise and is scheduled from September 11 to 22, 2024, at Air Force base Masirah, Oman.

A Defence Ministry release said that the bilateral exercise endeavours to enhance interoperability between the Royal Oman Air Force and the Indian Air Force and shall provide a platform for both teams to engage in a series of joint training missions designed to strengthen strategic cooperation and operational readiness.

"Exercise Eastern Bridge VII aims to improve tactical and operational skills, foster mutual understanding and bolster the ability of both air forces to collaborate effectively in diverse scenarios," the release said.

The exercise will include complex aerial manoeuvring, air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, and logistical coordination, reflecting the evolving defence needs and strategic interests of both nations.

"Underscoring the enduring partnership between the Royal Oman Air Force and the Indian Air Force, this exercise highlights their commitment to regional security and stability," the release said.

The participating teams are expected to benefit from the shared expertise and operational experience gained during this extensive training period.

The Sultanate of Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at theGulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League, and Indian Ocean RimAssociation(IORA) fora.

India and Oman are linked by geography, history, and culture and enjoy warm and cordial relations. While people-to-people contact between India and Oman can be traced back 5000 years, diplomatic relations were established in 1955, and the relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership in 2008.

