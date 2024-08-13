IANS Exclusive: Indian Envoy in Paris details many firsts for Indian Olympic contingent

Paris, Aug 13 As the Paris Olympics came to a close, the Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, reflected on the Games, government support, and facilities provided to the Indian contingent, noting what made the sporting extravaganza memorable and special.

He also highlighted how the Modi government extended ‘best of support’ to the Indian athletes as he listed some of the firsts, including equipping them with a full medical recovery unit.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Jawed Ashraf said, “Everything was provided for in our camp, from best doctors, physicians, physiotherapists to sports psychologists, and sleep specialists. All these were provided by the government for the first time.”

Here are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Now that Paris Olympics 2024 are over, how would you sum up the sporting extravaganza? How were the facilities in France?

Jawed Ashraf: The overall impression of the Olympics has been fantastic. It was a unique and different kind of Games. Many events were held in temporary stadia that were built on the iconic sites of Paris, which everyone in the world is familiar with.

In essence, we brought the Olympics out of the stadium into the city. It was not just the thrill of the competitions, but also the visual appeal of watching the events that made it highly exciting. Overall, you saw joyous crowd, and magnificent venues. This was also an Olympics in which you saw some spectacular performances. It was a safe and secure Olympics with excellent security arrangements.

As you know, the world is going through one of the most difficult times. There are wars, and persisting terror threats, especially to France. Overall, the security management was excellent.

Also, the Olympics movement is becoming conscious of sustainability and reducing carbon footprints. France built two new structures in the Games Village and the swimming arena. But the rest of the events were held essentially in the existing structures or in temporary stadia. As you saw, there were other measures to reduce carbon footprint including increased emphasis on vegetarianism in food at the Olympics Village. What also made it interesting was the smooth and efficient management, the access to stadia and the overall experience.

Some complaints were received from the athletes though about air-conditioners as humidity made it very difficult for them to rest properly, which is very essential.

IANS: The Indian Embassy in France provided ACs to athletes. What do you want to say about this?

Jawed Ashraf: We have been working with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Sports Authority of India, the various federations and of course with the Sports Ministry to provide support as a representative of the country on the ground.

We have been doing this for a year, and have been advising them on some of the local conditions to plan India's participation here. There was a clear instruction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that everything should be done to make sure that the athletes feel comfortable and deliver their best performance.

The Embassy also helped in procuring medical help and recovery equipment required for the sportspersons. We have been providing various kinds of support, ranging from furniture, logistics to flags. We anticipated July to be very hot and humid. So, we made arrangements for providing air-conditioning units in case of any emergency.

Within hours, the Sports Ministry granted 40 ACs. Our effort was to ensure that we were ready to proactively respond to any situation. There are ways to evaluate India's performance in the Olympics -- one is the number of medals won, and the second is the performance of the athletes. I would say I have seen an improvement in all the fronts. I am confident that in the coming years, we will further improve our performance.

I think the reason for this, and this is something you mentioned, is the overall support sports and the athletes are getting in a very systematic manner. It includes infrastructure, it includes training capacity building, sports medicine, and increased competition. So, each of these athletes were able to bring, for example, their nutritionists, coaches, and trainers.

For the first time in Olympics, we had a full medical recovery unit in our camp, which was at par with the best.

Those who have seen sports from close quarters will recognise that recovery after one outing is critical for the next performance and it's a very scientific process. So we had sleep pods, ice baths, massage units, physiotherapists, etc. Everything was provided for in our camp, from the best doctors, physiotherapists, sports psychologists to sleep specialists. All these were provided by the government for the first time.

And I think the athletes also recognise this. You know that these things don't happen overnight. With the kind of support that the government is providing for the development of sports and athletes in the country, I must say that we are on the right path and can look to a much brighter future.

Having said that, now that the closing ceremony is over, we shouldn't treat this as a two-week entertainment process. Rather, we should pay the same level of attention to all these aspects throughout the year for the next four years. And if we do that, there'll be a lot more market around some of the non-traditional sports, and not just cricket.

IANS: France is witnessing a political transition. A new government will be formed soon. How do you see the relations between the two countries emerging from here?

Jawed Ashraf: This is one of the most time-tested relationships that India enjoys with France. France is a key strategic partner for India. There is an unmatched level of confidence, comfort, and consistency in this partnership. It is based on our shared values of democracy.

We also draw a lot of strength from strategic autonomy. Both nations take independent decisions and respect the each other's decisions. France is also one of the nations with which India signed a strategic partnership under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998, which has progressed and flourished in the subsequent years.

Last year was an iconic year in India-France relationship. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here as the chief guest on French National Day on July 14, he received an unprecedented welcome from President Emmanuel Macron and the French people.

Our Prime Minister reciprocated by extending an invite to the French President for the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. This has never happened between the two countries. The back-to-back reciprocal honours reflect the diversity and depth of partnership.

It is also a recognition that this relationship is going to grow in salience in the emerging global order. Through these years, our relationship has continued to grow and we expect that regardless of political transitions here, this is bound to blossom further.

IANS: Independence Day is approaching. What message do you want to convey to the citizens back home and also to the Indian community in France?

Jawed Ashraf: August 15 is a very special day for all Indians. Each year, we are reminded of the extraordinary gift of freedom that we all enjoy. Our freedom struggle continues to guide us even today. As we gear up to celebrate the Independence Day, India’s growing economic might only lifts our spirits.

It’s time to rededicate ourself to the vision of our founding fathers, and take a pledge to build Viksit Bharat as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

I must say that the Indian community in France has been very enthusiastic about Independence Day and Republic day celebrations. Over the last three years, I have seen the number of Indians attending the Independence Day celebrations grow exponentially.

It’s a reflection of the deep emotional links that the growing Indian community finds with the country back home. They turn out in large numbers to celebrate the flag hoisting ceremony and feel proud about the country's Independence.

We are also using this opportunity to mount a campaign on 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan' to generate that sense of unity and patriotism which the Prime Minister often speaks about.

We are also taking this opportunity to promote the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' as it’s an excellent idea to address climate adversity and also to contain the havoc that it creates.

