IANS Interview: B'desh will turn into another Pak if BNP-Jamaat attain power, says Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb

New Delhi, Aug 5 The weeks-long unrest in Bangladesh over a quota-related issue took an unprecedented turn on Monday with protesters running amok on the streets of Dhaka, vandalising properties and disfiguring the statue of 'Father of Nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, compelling his daughter Sheikh Hasina to step down as Prime Minister and flee the country.

Amid the rapidly developing situation in the neighbouring country of which India has also taken note, IANS spoke to Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who expressed apprehensions of Bangladesh becoming another Pakistan if the BNP-Jamaat combine attains power, making the life of minorities (Hindus) difficult.

Here are some excerpts:

IANS: What are your overall thoughts on the current situation in Bangladesh?

Sajeeb Wazed Joy: Bangladesh was a poor country and a failed state, but my mother Sheikh Hasina turned it into an 'Asian Tiger'. However, the opposition, fundamentalists, and probably some foreign forces conspired... they have been trying to get Sheikh Hasina out for years.

They boycotted every election. They carried out attacks on civilians during the past elections, and this time, they used student protests as cover. People get the leadership they deserve and now Bangladesh will see... it will probably go back to being like another Pakistan.

The current situation is quite out of control. They are not demonstrators anymore, they are heavily armed because the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat are behind it.

Students are in the front... but they have vandalised everything, including the Parliament, they have burned down factories, they have burned people's houses, and they are hunting our leaders. There is complete anarchy (in Bangladesh) right now.

IANS: There are reports that hundreds of people have been killed and the PM's residence has been looted...

Sajeeb Wazed Joy: They have set my grandfather's home, where my entire family was murdered in the coup of 1975 and which was a museum, on fire... there's complete anarchy in the country right now. There is no law and order. This is not a demonstration, this is violence and terrorism.

IANS: When Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Base (near Delhi) today, India's NSA Ajit Doval met her. What hopes do you have from India?

Sajeeb Wazed Joy: We appreciate India's support. We appreciate India's help in keeping my mother safe and letting her go there. The Indian government has always been a good friend. At this point, it will depend on how things play out in Bangladesh. If the BNP-Jamaat ends up in power, Bangladesh is going to become another Pakistan. Jamaat will keep terrorising India on its eastern side.

So the only hope is if India can bring international pressure to ensure that we have free and fair elections. At this point, the BNP-Jamaat is hunting our people - the Awami League leaders and activists... they are killing them.

Most of them are running for their lives so that even if there are elections, Awami League cannot participate. Awami League is still the largest party... the most popular party.

IANS: Some videos are showing Hindus are under threat in Bangladesh now... Do you think Hindus are safe there?

Sajeeb Wazed Joy: With BNP-Jamaat running free, Hindus are definitely not safe. The Hindus have always been Awami League supporters. Sheikh Hasina's government kept them safe.

Hindus were trageted in the past as well. They are being targeted again along with other people, so it's a very unfortunate situation.

There is no rule of law in Bangladesh right now. Firstly, the rule of law has to be established. The last time the BNP was in power, the minorities were targeted. If they come to power again, it will be a very sad day for Bangladeshi minorities.

IANS: Bangladesh Army chief has said an interim government will be formed soon. What's your view...

Sajeeb Wazed Joy: Unfortunately, that is the only option available to him. Under the Constitution, the Parliament continues till new elections are held, but the Parliament has been attacked, so there is no effective Parliament in Bangladesh anymore. Legally there is, but it is not able to function because of BNP-Jamaat terrorists.

IANS: What is the likely decision Sheikh Hasina is going to take in the future?

Sajeeb Wazed Joy: I think she will retire. The current term was going to be her last term (as PM) anyway. She has accomplished what she wanted to accomplish. They are trying to terrorise and kill Awami League leaders so that if elections are held, Awami League can't participate. That's what the BNP and Jamaat are trying to do.

IANS: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

Sajeeb Wazed Joy: Probably not...

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor