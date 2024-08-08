IANS interview: I suspect Pak ISI’s hand in inciting protests, says Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed

New Delhi, Aug 8 Bangladesh went into a tailspin after nationwide protests over job quota flared up. Following the agitation, Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh's Prime Minister and fled the country.

In an exclusive interview, the former Prime Minister’s son, Sajeeb Wazed, told IANS that the protests went out of hand as some groups kept inciting the demonstrators and he suspects the involvement of Pakistan’s ISI or Western groups in it.

Q: What is your take on the current situation in Bangladesh?

A: Our government had removed the quota two to three years ago, but the families of freedom fighters reached court. That's why the protests started. Initially, it was a minor protest, but, I think all along Western groups kept inciting it. We wanted a peaceful resolution. We wanted the judicial committee to resolve the problem, and investigate, and we suspended police officers.

But, I think there was some group that kept inciting the protesters. Ultimately, the protests turned violent and it became an issue of my mother's safety. They were marching on the Prime Minister's residence. My mother didn't want to leave the country even at the last minute. She went to the military air base and she told her sister that she didn't wish to leave. But, I talked to her and convinced her to leave. I told her ‘leave because they will kill you.’ So, this is the situation in Bangladesh. This situation was escalated deliberately. First of all, there was no reason for the protests as it was not the decision of our government. It was the decision of the courts. Our government was appealing against the decision of the courts.

The protest was peaceful at the start, but on the night of July 15, someone started marching at Dhaka University chanting ‘We are Razakars.' They started saying that my mother had called students 'Razakars' but she didn't say this.

The students got angry and started protesting and police used excessive force to stop them. Our government immediately suspended those police officers. Our government formed a judicial team to investigate. But, the whole incident was designed to flare up. The protest escalated and they demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister. Many of the protesters had firearms. They attacked police stations with guns. From where did they get the guns?

Q: Reports suggest that whatever is happening in Bangladesh is because of the US, China, and Pakistan. Do you agree?

A: I don't think China is involved in this as it has never been involved in our internal matters. We were friends with every country. With China and India, we had good relations. We consider India our best friend. The US also had good relations but Pakistan (ISI) was always against the independence of Bangladesh. We fought for independence from them. So, I suspect that ISI was involved in inciting protests.

Q: Is it true that the Army Chief had given an ultimatum to Sheikh Hasina to leave the country within 45 minutes?

A: That's not true. They met, and I was there with my mother before and after the meeting. There was no ultimatum from the Army Chief. My mother had ordered the police and military not to kill the protesters. When they started demonstrating, the military barricaded Dhaka city. So, at the time when the protesters were marching, the military took my mother to safety. So, the allegations are completely false.

Q: Sheikh Hasina was giving a speech to the nation and in the middle of it she had to stop as the protesters were marching towards her residence. What do you want to say about this?

A: No, she was planning to resign. She told me that she didn't want bloodshed anymore. She would resign, make a statement, and arrange for a peaceful transfer of power as per the Constitution. But, unfortunately, the protesters declared their march on the Prime Minister's residence. She didn't have time to make a statement or speech.

Q: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus will be the chief of the interim government. What are your comments on this?

A: Unfortunately, the whole situation is unconstitutional. There is no constitutional provision for an interim government. In fact, our Supreme Court has ruled that any unconstitutional situation has to be dealt with but you cannot fulfill all the demands of protesters. It has to happen within the Constitution. However, nothing matters, as there is no law and order in the country now. Riots, looting, and vandalism are going on throughout the city. There is a little bit of security in Dhaka city as the military is deployed there. But, outside Dhaka, if you look at social media, there is complete anarchy. There is no police and there is no law and order. I am waiting to see how an interim government is going to control this because an interim government cannot bring law and order. Then Bangladesh will become Afghanistan.

Q: Muhammad Yunus said that this is the second liberation day of Bangladesh, the first was in 1971. Your comments?

A: He is talking about liberation from whom? Riots? Vandalism or anarchy? Is this freedom for Bangladesh? If this is the freedom that he thinks Bangladesh wants, then that's fine. Good luck to them. People are dying. There is no law and order in the country. There is looting. Everyone is being looted. That's freedom!

Q: Yunus is claiming that students will get jobs, as they were not getting them due to reservation.

A: Well, that's fine, let him take over. Let him prove it. We will see the results soon.

Q: What is the future of Bangladesh now?

A: Well, today Bangladesh looks like Syria or Afghanistan. There is no law and order. After this, it's up to Mr Yunus' government, if they think they can control it. Maybe we will have democracy again. If they can't, then Bangladesh will become like Afghanistan.

Q: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

A: She will return as my mother loves Bangladesh. It is her country and she will definitely return when the situation is in control.

Q: What is your message via our platform?

A: I want to see a democratic Bangladesh soon. I want India to use its powers to ensure free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

Q: What's your take on minorities being killed in Bangladesh?

A: Our government wants the safety of minorities of Bangladesh as we believe they are also our voters. The BNP should leave Jamaat-e-Islami. They have to accept that we have minorities in Bangladesh. If they cannot accept this and if they come to power, the minorities in Bangladesh will never be safe.

Q: Why did the protests not stop after the Supreme Court’s order?

A: Exactly, that is my point. I am sure someone is provoking all this, even after the Supreme Court’s order, they didn't stop. Despite all efforts to control the situation in Bangladesh, they wanted my mother’s resignation. That means it was pre-planned.

