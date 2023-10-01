'IBD 3' winner Samarpan Lama: Would love to choreograph Siddharth Malhotra, Tom Holland

New Delhi, Oct 1 Samarpan Lama from Pune, who has won the coveted trophy of the reality show 'India’s Best Dancer' Season 3 opened up about his journey, sharing how he was not initially that passionate for dancing, and revealed whom he wants to choreograph in future.

Samarpan bagged the trophy, and took home the prize money of Rs 15 lakh.

Samarpan's choreographer Bhawna Khanduja was awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

The young boy from Pune performed on the song 'Bas Ek Pal' and a mash-up in the grand finale.

The show was hosted by Jay Bhanushali, while Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis were the judges.

The top five finalists were: Shivanshu Soni, Vipul Kandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, and Samarpan.

Samarpan defeated Anjali to win the coveted title.

Speaking to IANS, Samarpan talked about the lessons he has imbibed from the judges of the show, his initial journey, future plans, and much more.

Calling his journey “unstoppable”, Samarpan said: “I had started dancing suddenly, and my journey did not stop since then… When I auditioned for the show I got huge compliments from Geeta ma’am and Terence sir. Then my journey became unstoppable. Every celebrity who used to come on the show used to praise me. From the point I have started my journey, it is not stopping.”

When he decided to become a dancer, Samarpan shared: “I was a little bit interested in dancing. I was not that passionate about dancing. But then there were some financial problems in the family, and then I realised the importance of money.”

“I researched on Google what all career options I can take, and I read that there can be a career in dancing too. I have read how many people have made their lives through dancing, how people have become successful in this career choice. I thought I like dancing, I will be happy doing this, and I will be keeping my family happy. So, then I started,” he said.

He continued saying: “Since my family conditions were not good at that time, so I decided that it’s a digital world, we have YouTube and all, so I can take online classes. I started attending online classes, watched reality shows on YouTube like the previous seasons of 'India’s Best Dancer', I followed everything. I followed the dancers also, practiced dance steps, and modified myself.”

Elaborating more upon his initial years of training, he said: “I thought I had to bring something new to contemporary. What the previous dancers have done, I didn’t want to do that, I wanted to try something different. I also followed international dancers. Then after lots of practicing, I decided to try for 'India’s Best Dancer' season 3, and then the rest is history.”

Talking about his learnings from the judges of the show, Samarpan said: “I have learnt a lot from Terence sir. I have also learnt about life from him. For dancing, I have learnt techniques from him, which I didn’t know earlier. Off screen Terence sir used to talk to us very nicely. He used to also talk about life.”

“Sonali ma’am looks so young still, her face is always bright, when she walks it feels like a very big star is walking. So, from her I have learnt how to maintain that persona. Like I have become a winner now, so how to maintain this win, what next I should do in life, what should be my thinking. So that’s what I have imbibed from Sonali ma’am. She is a big star and how she maintains her personality. So, like I am a winner now, I have to set my level. I have learnt how to set a trademark,” he said.

Samarpan shared: “From Geeta ma’am I have learnt many unique things. She has made me understand how to look presentable on stage, and told me about costumes for a performance. I have observed her way of speaking and learnt a lot from her, on how to talk to guests, and big celebrities.”

“So I have learnt different things from everyone.”

The young lad further said that in Bollywood he would love to choreograph Siddharth Malhotra, while in Hollywood Tom Holland.

If he ever felt demotivated during the course of the show, Samarpan said: “Yes this happened. At some point of time my performances were not going well. I also felt that I would lose and would be eliminated. I was nervous at the time of battle, thinking I would lose it. But fortunately I didn’t lose any battle.”

He further said that he has many memories attached to the show. “Firstly, the time they announced the winner. The time when they announced the battle winner also. The time when they announced I was selected for the ‘Top 13’. And also when my father came on the sets. Everything brings a smile on my face, which is very emotional. In the last battle, I cried, thinking everything is over now. I realised finally this is the last time I am performing on the stage. I was very emotional at that time. But they were happy tears,” he said.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Samarpan said: “I see myself representing internationally. I have to do many things in life, not only in dancing. I want to do other reality shows too like ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ - where you can choreograph big celebrities. I know these things will take time, but I want to do them. but whatever time it takes, I will work for it passionately.”

Talking about the prize money, Samarpan added: “It is a very big amount, which I never thought I would get. But now I have received it. So now the responsibility is upon me on what I can do with it. I will give a bike to my father. And the rest of the money I will use for my training, because living in Mumbai is not easy. I will try to stay in Mumbai. So accordingly I will spend the money.”

The finale episode was graced by Govinda, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

