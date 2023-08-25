'IBD3' duo Hansvi-Deeperna make Kumar Sanu turn nostalgic

Mumbai, Aug 25 Homegrown dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 3' is set to roll out its 'Party Special' theme over this weekend.

Adding spice will be the famous playback singer Kumar Sanu, who will promote his latest song 'Ishq Hai', on the show. The contestants will impress the judges with their creative moves, but the duo of Hansvi Tonk and Deparna Goswami floored Kumar Sanu with their performance.

Each contestant is expected to give their best creative twist to their dances and be original. As such, the innovative spin given by the performance of contestants - Hansvi Tonk and Deparna Goswami will take the judges and audiences by storm.

This duo will infuse the vibrant colours of Gujarati culture into their act as they dance to the infectious and mellifluous rhythms of 'Dholida' and give a spin of their own to it, which will leave the judges mesmerised.

Kumar Sanu, who will be joining this special as a guest judge will get nostalgic about his acting stint with Hansvi Tonk during his last visit on 'India's Best Dancer 3' and heap praise on them.

In a whimsical and playful manner, Sanu Da will go on to say: "Kya baat hai kamaal ho gaya! Hansvi, you performed so well. Hansvi, the last time when I came, I had enacted the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' basketball scene with you."

Getting nostalgic, Sanu will add: "After doing that I got famous and even received film offers. People said 'kya acting kya hai' (laughs). Hansvi and Deparna, it was a fantastic dance! Thank you for this outstanding performance!"

But his praise won't stop here, as Kumar Sanu will go on to sing the beautiful song 'Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai' from the film 'Pardes,' on Deparna Goswami’s request; making it a memorable evening for everyone.

Judge Geeta Kapur will also concur with Kumar Sanu and praise the duo, saying: "Hansvi & Deparna, you girls look beautiful; You both brought this colorful act to life. I loved the concept, and the way Deparna and Hansvi portrayed the act, you added your own vibrant colours to it. Some moments created by Hansvi and Deparna were simply amazing."

She will further add: "Deparna, I have never seen you attempt this dance before, and it was a very commendable attempt. It was a great risk to take at this stage, but it paid off. Even though this isn't your typical style, Deparna, you managed it wonderfully."

"Hansvi, your grace and infectious energy lit up the stage – it was Kamaal Ki Energy. Deparna, I loved the way you set up the act, the colours, and the overall energy."

The whole premise of 'India's Best Dancer 3' has been to showcase the creativity and innovations of contestants who each have to add their own spin to the many classic tunes, and do something no one has done so as to vow the judges. As such, each of the contestants is expected to set the right vibe with their dance moves, as they dance to various chartbuster hits or folk classics.

To witness this mesmerising act and the astonishment of the judges, viewers can tune in to watch 'India's Best Dancer 3' this Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. airing exclusively only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor