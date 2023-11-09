IBM, VMware team up to help firms adopt genAI with watsonx platform

New Delhi, Nov 9 IT major IBM and enterprise cloud services provider VMware on Thursday said they are working together to bring watsonx to on-premises environments on VMware Private AI and Red Hat OpenShift to help enable fast, transparent generative AI capabilities.

This combination will enable enterprises to access IBM watsonx in private, on-premises Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) environments as well as a hybrid cloud with watsonx SaaS offerings on IBM Cloud.

Mutual clients will be able to utilise IBM watsonx AI capabilities, data management, and in the near future, its governance capabilities across public clouds, virtual private clouds, data centres, and edge sites, helping to enable transparent and explainable AI models, the company said.

VMware Private AI is available across the hybrid multi-cloud deployment.

Moreover, VMware and IBM plan to develop a validated reference architecture to allow for mutual clients to leverage hybrid cloud and on-prem environments subject to regulation for the training and fine-tuning of ML models, including Large Language Models (LLMs) for generative AI use cases.

Additionally, for clients looking to modernise and transform their workloads, IBM Consulting plans to integrate IBM watsonx and VMware Private AI services into its proprietary IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator to help accelerate the cloud transformation process.

Once released, this integration will help with reverse engineering, code generation and code conversion while helping to manage the day two operations and beyond for seamless Hybrid Cloud management services from IBM Consulting, the company stated.

