ICAO Secretary-General hails remarkable resilience of UAE airports

Dubai [UAE], November 21 (ANI/WAM): Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), said that the UAE is spearheading the aviation sector's journey towards sustainability and growth.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the ongoing third International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) in Dubai, Salazar underscored the remarkable resilience of UAE airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, which have rebounded strongly following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting Dubai's current position as a global frontrunner in international passenger traffic, Salazar also acknowledged the impressive growth witnessed in Sharjah and the dynamic infrastructure advancements in Abu Dhabi. He remarked, "The UAE's unwavering commitment to progress is evident in its sustained drive to foster the advancement of the global civil aviation sector."

The third ICAO Conference, he said, serves as a crucial platform to delve into the latest advancements in clean energy production and explore the necessary policy frameworks to facilitate the transition towards low-carbon fuels, sustainable fuels, and other forms of clean energy alternatives. Salazar emphasised the importance of supporting countries in building their capacities to produce clean energy for aviation and underscored the ambitious long-term goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

Salazar affirmed, "We are striving to establish a sustainable civil aviation transport system, which represents the future of the industry. However, to achieve this vision, we must take immediate action. This necessitates establishing a global framework and expanding the availability of sustainable aviation fuel worldwide."

The conference has witnessed active participation from ICAO member states across the globe, totalling 193 members, complemented by a strong presence of representatives from member states. Over 100 member states are actively collaborating to advance progress in this direction, paving the way for establishing a global framework for civil aviation to embark on this journey towards carbon emission reduction.

Salazar emphasised the pivotal role of this conference in formulating a global framework that will be presented to the international community at COP28. This framework will serve as a roadmap for energy producers and investors to accelerate and scale up the production of sustainable aviation fuel, a development that holds immense significance for developing countries, ensuring access to sustainable aviation fuel on a global scale, transcending regional or national boundaries.

ICAO Secretary-General commended the United Arab Emirates' unwavering commitment to sustainability, citing initiatives such as Masdar City and its role as the host of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). He acknowledged the UAE's leadership and its dedication to driving the sustainability agenda forward.

The international official concluded, "The United Arab Emirates has played a pivotal role in championing this event, and now we stand united, as the international aviation community, to forge a consensus on this framework, which will be presented at the COP28 conference in the coming days."(ANI/WAM)

