ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour reaches Nepal as a part of global tour

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 5 : As part of the build-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup starting next month, the trophy tour reached the Nepali capital Kathmandu as part of its global journey.

The tour, which was launched last year from Adam's Bridge, where a two-seater paramotor ascended into the sky carrying the trophy against the dramatic backdrop of India's southern coastline, made a stopover in Kathmandu on Monday.

The symbolic start of the tour from Adam's Bridge, culturally revered as Ram Setu in India and serving as a symbolic gateway between India and Sri Lanka, was highlighted in Kathmandu during a ceremony held late in the evening.

Earlier in the afternoon, Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel unveiled the trophy at his office, Sheetal Niwas. President Paudel described the arrival of the T20 World Cup trophy in Nepal as a proud moment for the country, saying it signalled Nepal's growing presence in world cricket.

He added that cricket plays a key role in uniting the nation and highlighted its potential to contribute to the professional development of the sport and create brighter futures for Nepali youth.

Later in the evening, officials of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) unveiled the trophy in the presence of both the men's and women's national cricket teams of the Himalayan nation.

"For the third time, we (Nepal) will be playing the ICC T20 World Cup next month. We have our first match with England in Mumbai. Nepal has matches on February 8, 12, 15 and 17. It is a matter of pride for us, and for the first time we had played the World Cup in Bangladesh, qualifying admirably," Chatur Bahadur Chand, President of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), said.

The 10th edition of the global event will feature 20 teams, with 29 days of high-intensity cricket played across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, beginning on February 7.

The Trophy Tour is travelling across Asia, including India, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, Nepal, Bahrain and Mongolia, giving fans an opportunity to see the iconic silverware up close and take part in interactive experiences ahead of the global mega event.

In a unique initiative, the trophy will also be taken to schools and colleges associated with players set to participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, offering young fans an inspiring connection to the global stage.

Additionally, the trophy will be showcased at major T20 leagues as well as select bilateral series, reinforcing the build-up to the tournament across formats and geographies.

During the event, Nepal also unveiled the official jersey of the Nepali national cricket team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The jersey was launched in collaboration with the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and the official kit partner, T10 Sports.

