Ice cave collapse leaves one dead, two missing in Iceland

Helsinki, Aug 26 The collapse of an ice cave Sunday in southeast Iceland's Vatnajokull National Park has left one tourist dead and two others missing, local media reported.

The ice wall collapsed when a tour group of 25 people visited the cave. Four individuals remained behind and were buried by the ice. Rescuers were able to recover two of them, one of whom was deceased. The other rescued person is in stable condition in hospital, according to Icelandic radio RUV.

Search efforts for the two remaining individuals trapped under the ice were temporarily halted as conditions were deemed unsafe, RUV reported. The fate of the two people missing in the cave was still uncertain as of early Monday.

The incident occurred at Breidamerkurjokull, an outlet glacier in the southern part of the national park, located approximately 280 km east of Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vatnajokull National Park is the country's largest national park, renowned for its vast glaciers, ice caves and diverse landscapes.

