Iceland evacuates iconic Blue Lagoon ahead of 'imminent' volcanic eruption

Reykjavik [Iceland], March 3 : Iceland's world-famous Blue Lagoon has been evacuated due to nearby seismic activity that suggests an "imminent" volcanic eruption, reported CNN, citing the country's public broadcaster RUV.

The magma has begun flowing after "intense seismic activity" in the area around the lagoon, a popular geothermal spa known for its milky-blue, comforting warm waters, according to RUV.

According to volcanologist Thorvaldur Thordarson, the depth of the magma, around four kilometers (2.5 miles), means an eruption could take place within hours.

The nearby town of Grindavik is also being evacuated, CNN reported.

The police said that the evacuation was "going well" and there had been only a few people in the town in recent days.

Blue Lagoon, on its website, said that it had initiated an evacuation of its premises due to "increased seismic activity in a known area, a few kilometers away."

Moreover, the operations would be closed at least until the end of Saturday when the situation would be reassessed, according to CNN.

"We will continue to closely follow the guidelines and recommendations of the authorities, working collaboratively with them to monitor the progression of events," the statement added.

The iconic Blue Lagoon is located just under an hour's drive from Iceland's capital and largest city Reykjavik, and is one of the country's most popular tourist attractions.

It is also part of southwest Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula - a thick finger of land pointing west into the North Atlantic Ocean from Reykjavik.

Moreover, the Blue Lagoon, the peninsula is home to Iceland's main airport, Keflavik International.

Reportedly, Iceland is one of the most active volcanic areas on the planet, as reported by CNN.

It is pertinent to mention that in November last year, the Blue Lagoon was closed for a week after 1,400 earthquakes were measured in 24 hours.

