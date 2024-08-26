Iceland: One person killed, two others missing after ice cave collapses, search underway

Reykjavik [Iceland], August 26 : At least one person was killed after an ice cave partially collapsed while a group of tourists was visiting the Breidamerkurjokull glacier in southern Iceland, Al Jazeera reported.

Two people were seriously injured in the incident that occurred on Sunday, with one dying from their injuries at the site of the accident and the other being airlifted to a hospital in Reykjavik.

In a statement, Sudurland police said, "Four people got stuck under the ice, two people have already been rescued from the ice and are seriously injured."

"The search is still on for the two people trapped in the ice cave," it added, according to Al Jazeera report.

All available rescue teams were searching in addition to three helicopters from the Icelandic Coast Guard and the Danish Navy, Al Jazeera reported, citing local news site Visir.

Visir reported that large icebreaking machines could not be brought to the ruggedness of the terrain, which resulted in rescue teams using handheld saws and other tools to break the ice.

The operation was halted after nightfall due to the dangerous conditions. However, the police stated efforts will resume on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the police said that the call regarding the collapse came at 3 pm, when four people out of a group of 25 tourists and their tour guide, were hit by ice while exploring the cave, Al Jazeera reported. The ice cave near the glacial lagoon Jokulsarlon, where the incident took place, is a popular tourist destination.

The collapse was not likely related to a volcanic eruption that occurred in southern Iceland on Friday, which is about 300 kilometres away from the ice cave, the report said.

