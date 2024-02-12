ICJ judge Hilary Charlesworth pays tribute to Gandhi, Ambedkar in SC

New Delhi [India], February 12 : The Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hilary Charlesworth, on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Supreme Court.

ICJ judge Charlesworth sat on the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and witnessed judicial proceedings.

As the bench assembled in the morning, CJI said, "I have great pleasure in welcoming ICJ judge Hilary Chalesworth among us. She has taught earlier at the Mayo College here. She is a distinguished jurist."

CJI said called Charlesworth a friend of India.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "We all welcome her Ladyship to the court."

Charlesworth is an Australian international lawyer who has been a judge of the International Court of Justice since 5 November 2021.

ICJ judge Charlesworth on Saturday delivered a lecture at the Supreme Court as part of the annual lecture series organised to commemorate the Supreme Court's diamond jubilee. The topic of the lecture was "The International Court of Justice: A legal forum in a political environment."

