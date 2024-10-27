ICRC reports dire situation in Gaza

Gaza, Oct 27 An official from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has described the situation in northern Gaza as "horrific".

"Ongoing evacuation orders and continued restriction of essential supplies leaves the remaining civilian population in north Gaza in horrific circumstances," said Stephanie Eller, deputy head of the mission in Gaza, in a press briefing on Saturday.

"Hospitals have been ordered to evacuate, which could result in the potential loss of medical services for many civilians who remain there, while those hospitals are already struggling with severe resource shortages as more wounded and sick people continue to arrive," she said.

She reported that many civilians are unable to move due to the fighting, destruction, illness, or disabilities, adding that the situation is further complicated by unclear evacuation instructions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Eller called for further efforts to ensure safe access for humanitarian and medical personnel to reach those in need in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

The Israeli military's ground operations in Jabalia Camp, one of the largest Palestinian refugee camps, have continued for 22 days, with the stated aim of preventing Hamas from regrouping for further attacks.

