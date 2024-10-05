"I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields," US President on how Israel should strike Iran

Washington DC [US], October 5 : US President Joe Biden, addressing the Israel-Iran conflict, stated that if he were Israeli, he would consider alternatives to striking oil fields.

Biden mentioned that Israeli authorities are still deliberating on how they would proceed with any strikes. He remarked, "The Israelis have not yet decided on the specifics of their response. If I were in their position, I would explore alternatives to targeting oil fields."

While defending Israel's right to respond to attacks, Biden stressed the importance of caution regarding civilian casualties. He said, "What I know is that the plan I proposed has received support from the UN Security Council and the majority of our global allies as a means to resolve this conflict. Israel has every right to defend itself against vicious attacks, not just from Iran, but also from Hezbollah and the Houthis. However, they must be significantly more cautious about civilian casualties."

When discussing efforts to prevent a full-scale war in the Middle East, Biden highlighted the US's ongoing efforts, though he acknowledged the challenges posed by groups like Hezbollah. "We are doing a lot. The primary focus is rallying global allies, like the French in Lebanon, to de-escalate the situation. But when dealing with irrational proxies such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, it's difficult to determine the best course of action."

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported on Friday that they had eliminated over 2,000 military targets and approximately 250 Hezbollah militants in the past four days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor