"Identity and Nationality" organises two workshops for Hajj and Umrah companies

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 9 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, represented by the General Administration of Ports Security, organized during the 6th and 7th of May this year two workshops in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to familiarize Hajj and Umrah companies registered with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments with the mechanism of pre-registration of data for pilgrims to the House of God.

Al-Haram is part of the Authority's initiatives to provide a safe and comfortable journey for all pilgrims through the country's ports.

The two workshops aimed to familiarize representatives of Hajj companies with the procedures and steps for pre-registration in the early information system for travelers and to make them aware of the facilities provided by the Authority in this regard, in addition to strengthening the institutional partnership between the Authority and those companies in order to provide proactive services and provide an easy and comfortable trip for pilgrims to the Holy Land during the current Hajj season. .

During the two workshops, officials from the General Administration of Ports Security explained the importance of the initiative in embodying the directives of the wise leadership and the principles of the UAE government's promise for future services to take care of people first. They also explained the importance of pre-registering pilgrims' data in the early inquiry system and its role in providing a safe and comfortable travel trip for pilgrims.

The two workshops included the presentation of an introductory video explaining the steps and procedures for pre-registering pilgrims' data, and answering the inquiries and questions of representatives of the participating Hajj and Umrah companies. (ANI/WAM)

