Ideology responsible for Air India Kanishka flight bombing still alive among few people in Canada: Canadian MP Arya

Ottawa [Canada], June 21 : Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya on Thursday recalled the Kanishka flight bombing incident, which claimed the lives of 329 people, and stated that the ideology responsible for the terrorist attack is still alive among a few people in Canada.

While speaking about the incident in the Canadian Parliament, Chandra Arya said that the celebration of the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by "Khalistani supporters" glorifying violence and hate demonstrates that "dark forces have been energized again and highlighted the concerns of Hindu Canadians regarding the recent incidents.

In his remarks, he said, "Mr Speaker, June 23rd is the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism. 39 years back, on this day, Air India Flight 182 was blown up mid-day by a bomb planted by Canadian Khalistani extremists. It killed all 329 passengers and crew members and is the largest mass killing in Canadian history."

"Unfortunately, many Canadians are not aware that even today, The ideology responsible for this terrorist attack is still alive among few people in Canada. The recent celebration of the assassination of Hindu Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by Khalistan supporters, glorifying violence and hate, shows that the dark forces have been energized again and point to dreadful times ahead. Hindu Canadians are rightfully concerned. I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims of Air India bombing," he added.

His remarks come as the 39th anniversary of the bombing of the Air India 182 flight will be marked on June 22, 2024. On June 23, 1985, Air India 182 Kanishka flight, flying on Montreal, Canada-London, UK-Delhi, India route, exploded mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Ireland, due to a "cowardly act of terror, carried out by Canada-based Khalistani terrorists," Indian High Commission in Ottawa had said in a press release in 2023.

On June 23, 1985, Air India 182 Kanishka flight, flying on Montreal, Canada-London, UK-Delhi, India route, exploded mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Ireland, due to a "cowardly act of terror, carried out by Canada based Khalistani terrorists," Indian High Commission in Ottawa had said in a press release in 2023.

The Consulate General of India, Toronto on Wednesday (local time) announced to organise a memorial service for victims of the Air India 'Kanishka' flight bombing in Toronto on June 23 from 12-1 pm at South Lawns, Queen's Park.

India has always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and opposed the justification and glorification of terrorism, India's Consulate General in Toronto said, as it reminded the world of the Kanishka bombing and termed it "one of the most heinous acts of terror in civil aviation.

In a statement shared on X, the Consulate General of India in Toronto stated, "India has always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and has opposed the justification and glorification of terrorism. 23 June 2024 marks the 39th anniversary of the bombing of Air India flight 182 (Kanishka), which resulted in death of 329 innocent victims, including 86 children, and remains one of the most heinous acts of terror in civil aviation."

The memorial service is being hosted by India amid strained ties with Canada over the issue of Khalistani terrorists. The ties between the two nations have been strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September last year that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has dismissed the allegations, calling them "absurd and motivated." Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor