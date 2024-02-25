IDF announces death of soldier killed in Gaza; ground op death toll rises to 239

Tel Aviv, Feb 25 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced the death of a soldier killed in battle in south Gaza, raising the death toll of Israel's ground invasion into the Palestinian enclave to 239 since late October, media reported.

He was named as Staff Sergeant Narya Belete, 21, of the Givati Brigade's reconnaissance unit, from Shavei Shomron in the West Bank, The Times of Israel reported.

In addition, an officer and two soldiers in the Givati Brigade were seriously injured in the battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

