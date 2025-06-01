IDF: Claims that civilians were targeted are false

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 1 (ANI/TPS): Responding to global reports claiming that 30 Palestinians have been killed by military fire near the American aid distribution center in Rafah, the IDF Spokesperson said that "initial investigation shows that the IDF did not fire at civilians near or in the area of humanitarian aid distribution."

In a statement, the spokesperson also pointed out that, "in recent hours, false publications containing serious accusations against the IDF have been circulating. Findings from an initial investigation show that the IDF did not fire at civilians near or in the humanitarian aid distribution area, and these are false reports". "Hamas", he added, "is doing everything in its power to prevent the success of food distribution in Gaza." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor