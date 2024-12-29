IDF claims to have arrested over 240 terrorists in operation at Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital

Jerusalem [Israel], December 29 : The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have arrested over 240 terrorist operatives, including key Hamas members, during a military operation at Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The operation, launched on Friday, targeted terrorist infrastructure and operatives, with several suspects attempting to pose as patients or escape using ambulances. In a post on X, the IDF noted, "More than 240 Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists, and other operatives suspected of terrorist activities were apprehended, some of whom attempted to pose as patients or flee using ambulances."

The operation also led to the arrest of approximately 15 terrorists who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 attacks, along with Hamas engineering and anti-tank missile operatives, who were taken in for questioning.

In a significant development, the IDF reported that the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, "suspected of being a Hamas terrorist operative," was also taken in for questioning.

The IDF stated that its special forces conducted precise activities inside the hospital, locating and confiscating weapons, including grenades, guns, munitions, and military equipment.

📍𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗽: 𝗛𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 • 240+ Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists and other operatives suspected of terrorist activities were apprehended, some of whom attempted to pose as… pic.twitter.com/2oOCbeAsyQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 28, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a military operation around the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza on Friday after receiving intelligence about terrorist infrastructure and operatives conducting terrorist activities in the area.

The IDF said that its troops are carrying out targeted operations in the area while mitigating harm to uninvolved civilians, patients, and medical personnel.

The military operations come after the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on military targets belonging to Houthis on the western coast and inland Yemen on Thursday.

The attacks were carried upon the Houthi military infrastructure used for its military activities. The sites targeted included the Sana'a International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations in addition to Al-Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Kanatib ports on the western coast.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus narrowly escaped an aerial bombardment at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor