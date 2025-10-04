IDF confirms "implementation of first stage of Trump's plan to free the hostages"

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 4 : Soon after Hamas signalled its willingness to accept United States President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan announced earlier this week, the Israeli Defence Force confirmed that they are ready to implement "the first stage of Trump's plans to free the hostages", Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held talks with the top general of Israel to assess the situation in light of the development.

A statement from the military says that "per the order of the political echelon," Zamir instructed the Israel Defence Forces to gear up "for the implementation of the first stage of Trump's plans to free the hostages".

Earlier on Saturday, Israel said it would continue working in "full cooperation" with Trump after Hamas' response. The announcement, issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office following Trump's appeal for progress on the release of hostages, was later deleted from X.

The post said, "We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team in order to bring the war to an end in accordance with the principles set forth by Israel, which are consistent with President Trump's vision."

However, the statement made no mention of Trump's call for Israel to "stop bombing" Gaza to ensure hostages' safety.

President Trump delivered a video address after Hamas confirmed it was ready to discuss further details of his proposal. Calling it an "unprecedented" development, Trump said he hoped the deal would lead to the return of hostages home.

"Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents and having some of the hostages - unfortunately, you know the condition they are in come home likewise to their parents because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or that young woman were alive," Trump said.

He further added, "So, I just want to let you know that this is a very special day. Maybe unprecedented in many ways. It is unprecedented."

Meanwhile, Yair Lapid, Israel's opposition leader, said Hamas's response was a "genuine opportunity to release the hostages and end the war".

He urged the government to back the US-led process. "Israel should announce it is joining the discussions led by the president to finalise the details of the deal," Lapid wrote on X.

"I have told the US administration that Netanyahu has political backing at home to continue the process," he added.

Hamas issued a statement agreeing to release all Israeli hostages, whether dead or alive, in response to the 20-point Gaza peace plan introduced earlier this week, Al Jazeera reported.

"In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement," Hamas said in a statement released on Telegram, quoted by Al Jazeera.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry welcomed the move and highlighted Hamas's readiness to release all hostages. It also supported Trump's call for an immediate halt to Israeli attacks.

"The State of Qatar welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump's plan, and its readiness to release all hostages as part of the exchange framework outlined in the plan.

We also affirm our support for the statements made by the President calling for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the safe and swift release of hostages, and to achieve rapid results that would put an end to the bloodshed of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, " the Ministry wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/majedalansari/status/1974228655313240133

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Hamas's statement as a "constructive and significant step toward achieving lasting peace" and urged Israel to "immediately stop all its attacks".

French President Emmanuel Macron said Hamas's commitment "must be followed up without delay", stressing that there was an opportunity to "make decisive progress towards peace".

https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/1974232974443876694

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also reacted positively, saying he was "encouraged" by Hamas's statement and urging all sides to "seize the opportunity" to end the conflict.

https://x.com/antonioguterres/status/1974235378279194827

He also "reiterated" his consistent call for "an immediate and permanent ceasefire", urging the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

