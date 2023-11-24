IDF destroys Shifa hospital tunnel

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it completed its operational assessment of the cease-fire lines. Friday morning the IDF forces destroyed the terrorist tunnel that was exposed in Shifa Hospital.

During the last day, IDF forces continued on land, in the air and at sea to destroy terrorist targets and to operate in the various areas to locate and scan suspicious buildings while encountering terrorists, the forces destroyed a tunnel route that was identified in the last few days. (ANI/TPS)

