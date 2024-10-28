IDF detains 100 Hamas operatives hiding in Gaza hospital

Tel Aviv, Oct 28 The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza's Jabaliya, where it detained approximately 100 Hamas operatives allegedly hiding inside.

According to the IDF, around 40 operatives were detained during the hospital evacuation, followed by a raid by the Navy's elite Shayetet 13 commando unit. It then led to the arrest of dozens more, including individuals linked to the October 7 attack.

"The IDF conducted a precise operation against a Hamas terror stronghold embedded within Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya while preventing harm to civilians," the IDF stated.

Based on intelligence that indicated terrorist activity inside Kamal Adwan Hospital, the IDF and the Israeli security agencies carried out a targeted operation in the area to neutralise threats and detain operatives. Before conducting searches, soldiers allowed civilians to exit the hospital, according to the statement.

The IDF also released video footage from Shayetet 13 commandos' body cameras, showing scans of the hospital and detentions of operatives.

IDF forces reported that the detained individuals included suspects from the October 7 attack who had reportedly sought refuge in the hospital.

"The soldiers apprehended approximately 100 terrorists from the compound, including terrorists who attempted to escape during the evacuation of civilians. Inside the hospital, they found weapons, terror funds, and intelligence documents and in the surrounding area," the statement read.

The IDF alleged that Hamas has used hospitals across Gaza for operations, including holding hostages, executing attacks, and storing weapons and explosives.

"Throughout the war, Hamas terrorists have repeatedly operated from inside hospitals across the Gaza Strip, using them to hold hostages, execute terror attacks, and store weapons and explosives," it said.

The forces took the arrested individuals for further questioning.

The IDF emphasised it would continue its operations against Hamas according to international law, with efforts to avoid harm to civilians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor