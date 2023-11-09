IDF eliminates another Hamas missile man Ibrahim Abu-Maghsib

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 9 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces reported that its forces in an air strike killed the Head of Hamas' Anti-Tank Missile Unit of its Central Camps Brigade Ibrahim Abu-Maghsib.

As part of his position, Maghsib directed and carried out numerous anti-tank missile launches directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

Also, in support of IDF ground forces, Israeli Navy vessels struck Hamas anti-tank missile launching posts used to attack IDF troops in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor