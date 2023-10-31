IDF fighter jets hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv , Oct 31 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets have attacked and destroyed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The IDF in a statement on Tuesday said that it has destroyed all the weapons used by the Hezbolllah.

The Israel army had already said that it was readyto fight with the Hezbollah also if there are provocations from that end.

The IDF is already engaged in fighting the Hamas in Gaza, but being a professional force, is always prepared for a multipronged fight if Israel is attacked from all sides.

