IDF foils drug smuggling attempt at Egyptian border

Jerusalem [Israel], May 28 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) surveillance Saturday night identified a number of suspects who tried to smuggle drugs from Egyptian territory into Israeli over the border with the Sinai.

Forces were rushed to the scene where they located and confiscated bags containing substances suspected to be a marijuana-type drug weighing 32 kg (70 lbs), with an estimated value of approximately 3.5 million Shekels (USD 950,000) and substances suspected of being a hashish-type drug weighing 30 kg (66 lbs.), with an estimated value of 2.7 million Shekels (USD750,000). (ANI/TPS)

