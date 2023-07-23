IDF forces arrest three terrorists in villages of Al Mughayyir, Anata

Jerusalem [Israel], July 23 (ANI/TPS): Forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police overnight arrested three wanted terrorists in the villages of Al Mughayyir and Anata.

The forces arrested two more wanted persons in the El Arov refugee camp.

During that operation suspects threw stones and a Molotov cocktail at the fighters who responded with non-lethal means for dispersing demonstrations and shooting into the air. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor