IDF forces arrest three terrorists in villages of Al Mughayyir, Anata

By ANI | Published: July 23, 2023 02:30 PM 2023-07-23T14:30:20+5:30 2023-07-23T14:35:11+5:30

Jerusalem [Israel], July 23 (ANI/TPS): Forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police overnight arrested three

Jerusalem [Israel], July 23 (ANI/TPS): Forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police overnight arrested three wanted terrorists in the villages of Al Mughayyir and Anata.

The forces arrested two more wanted persons in the El Arov refugee camp.

During that operation suspects threw stones and a Molotov cocktail at the fighters who responded with non-lethal means for dispersing demonstrations and shooting into the air. (ANI/TPS)

