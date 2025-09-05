IDF forces eliminate terrorist at checkpoint
By ANI | Updated: September 5, 2025 23:55 IST2025-09-05T23:51:10+5:302025-09-05T23:55:10+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced tonight that forces at a military checkpoint near Burin in ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced tonight that forces at a military checkpoint near Burin in the Samaria Brigade area eliminated a terrorist who approached the post and threw a suspicious object at the IDF forces.
The announcement clarifies that a suspect arrest procedure was initiated but the terrorist refused to comply and was shot. There were no casualties among the IDF forces. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app