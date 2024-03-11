IDF increase raids in Khan Yunis after intel reports on Yahya Sinwar

Tel Aviv, March 11 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stepped up raids and searches in several areas of Khan Younis region of Southern Gaza strip.

The action has increased since Sunday night following intelligence reports that senior Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, considered by Israel as the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre, was holed up in the area.

The Khan Younis area has been the base of Hamas and Yahya Sinwar hails from the area.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had targetted the area and destroyed many underground tunnels in the region in a bid to capture Yahya Sinwar dead or alive. However, he has remained elusive and there have been contradicting reports about him with some saying that Sinwar was in the region while others said he escaped to Central Gaza.

Sources in the Israel Defense Minister‘s office told IANS that Shin Bet had reported the presence of Sinwar in the Khan Younis area.

Israel Defense Minister Youav Gallant had openly called for the assassination of Yahya Sinwar when the war commenced and blamed him for the October 7 massacre and kidnapping.

Sources in the Israel Defense Ministry told IANS that the troops have been involved in massive combing in many residential accommodations, hospitals, educational institutions since late Sunday night in the area.

