IDF launches search for third terrorist following elimination of two near Dead Sea
By ANI | Published: October 18, 2024 11:41 PM2024-10-18T23:41:59+5:302024-10-18T23:45:13+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI/TPS): Following the initial report about two terrorists eliminated after crossing into Israeli territory from Jordan, south of the Dead Sea, additional reinforcements have been deployed.
Ground and aerial searches are ongoing for a third terrorist believed to have fled the scene. (ANI/TPS)
