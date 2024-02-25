IDF nabs terror operatives hiding among evacuating civilians in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Tel Aviv, Feb 25 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it had nabbed several terror operatives, who attempted to hide among a group of civilians evacuating from combat zones in southern Gaza's Khan Younis area, media reported.

According to the IDF, the operatives were captured by the 7th Armoured Brigade while trying to flee with the civilian population, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF added on Sunday that the troops killed several more gunmen and located weapons in the area.

In Khan Younis, the IDF said that the Givati Brigade raided several Hamas sites, locating weapons, and an airstrike was carried out against a Hamas cell operating a drone, The Times of Israel reported.

In central Gaza, the IDF added that the Nahal Brigade killed several Hamas gunmen over the past day.

Meanwhile in Gaza City, the IDF has continued a large-scale operation in the Zeitoun neighbourhood.

The IDF said that Nahal troops captured weapons and destroyed a rocket launching site in the area, The Times of Israel reported.

In the nearby Shati camp, the IDF noted that another Hamas cell operating a drone was targetted in an airstrike.

The Israeli Air Force carried out several more strikes across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, targeting Hamas's air unit and several rockets launchers that would have been used to fire projectiles at Israel, the IDF said.

