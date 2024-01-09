IDF Northern Command hit by Hezbollah drone, no casualties reported

Tel Aviv, Jan 9 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that their Northern Command headquarter in Safed was hit by explosive-laden drones launched by the Hezbollah group.

However the IDF, in a statement said, that no injuries or casualties were reported in the attack.

The IDF said that a building was hit, causing minor damages to it.

The army said that it launched interceptor missiles at several more UAVs that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

The Israel army statement revealed that several rockets and missiles were also fired from Lebanon at the Malkia and Yiftah areas on the border.

The IDF confirmed that it carried out a series of strikes on Tuesday morning on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon’s Kafr Kila.

It also said that a drone-launching squad was hit before it could carry out an attack.

It is to be recalled that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasarullah had in two televised addresses said that Israel will not go unpunished. This was in reaction to the killing of terror group Hamas’ deputy political head, Saleh al-Arouri allegedly by Israel in Beirut on last Tuesday.

However, on Monday after Hezbollah chief‘s televised threat, Israel carried out another drone attack killing Hezbollah veteran commander Wissam al-Tiwal while he was travelling in a car with another person.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor