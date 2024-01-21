IDF raids building used by Hamas terrorists, kills 15

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 : The Israeli Navy struck a building in the central Gaza Strip where a number of Hamas terrorists were preparing to ambush soldiers, The Times of Israel reported, citing Israeli military.

The IDF said the Navy identified the threat and together with the 179th Reserve Armoured Brigade, hit the terrorists.

In southern Gaza, the IDF said that the Air Force and snipers of the Command in a joint operation, killed numerous Hamas terrorists. In the Daraj and Tuffah areas of Gaza, the IDF said that the 401st Armoured Brigade fought against Hamas terrorists, killing some 15, and raiding a building used by the terror group, where soldiers found weapons.

Meanwhile, the IDF has released a video showing the tunnel's inner part in Gaza's Khan Younis, where Israeli hostages are being held by Hamas, according to The Times of Israel report.

According to the Israeli military, the tunnel is approximately 830 meters and was dug 20 meters below the ground. The IDF said the troops fought a number of Hamas terrorists when they entered the tunnel. However, there were no hostages there.

On Saturday night, the Israeli military said that soldiers had recently uncovered the tunnel where hostages were held in "harsh and inhumane conditions." The objects found in the tunnel were drawings by five-year-old Emilia Aloni, who was freed in November during a temporary ceasefire.

The IDF said that the death of a soldier killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, taking the total number of killed soldiers in the ground offensive against Hamas to 195, according to The Times of Israel report.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Sgt First Class (reserved) Uriel Aviad Silberman (23) of the Kiryati Brigade's 7421st Battalion from Nehalim. According to IDF, another officer and soldier of the same battalion were seriously injured in the same building.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said more than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, CNN reported.

The latest toll includes 178 people killed and 293 injured in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who have been killed in Gaza since the war between Hamas and Israel started on October 7 has reached 25,105.

Furthermore, 62,681 people have been injured in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, according to CNN report.

