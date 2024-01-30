IDF raids Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's office in Khan Younis

Tel Aviv, Jan 30 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has in a statement on Monday night said that it had raided the office of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in southern Gaza's Khan Younis area.

The Israel army said that troops from IDF's 98th Division raided the office of Yahya Sinwar, who is the most wanted Hamas leader.

Earlier, Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had publicly said that the Israel army would search and find out the hideout of Yahya Sinwar and kill him.

The Israeli military also said that raids were conducted at many terror infrastructures in the Khan Younis area, including an intelligence network of the banned terror organisation, Hamas.

The IDF said that raids were conducted in an office that functioned as the Hamas' intelligence office.

Israel has all along being maintaining that Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, were mainly responsible for the October 7 massacre in southern Israel leading to the killing of 1,200 people who were mostly civilians.

As many as 250 people were also kidnapped from the communities and taken as hostagess in Gaza.

Of this 105 were released during the one-week ceasefire between the warring parties from November 24 to December 1.

Around 324 Palestinian prisoners were also released from Israeli jails.

The IDF and Israel's military intelligence have confirmed that of the remaining hostages, 28 were killed.

Three of the hostages were killed accidentally by the IDF.

