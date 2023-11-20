IDF releases images showing terrorists holding hostages in Gaza hospital

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 (ANI/TPS): The IDF revealed new findings that prove Shifa Hospital in Gaza was used as a terrorist infrastructure where Hamas terrorists brought people they took hostage in Israel on October 7. The IDF also revealed new details about the circumstances surrounding the death of Corporal Noa Marciano.

Footage taken from security cameras at the hospital was provided in which Hamas terrorists can be seen on Saturday, October 7, forcibly transporting hostages, including a Nepali citizen and a Thai citizen, who were kidnapped from Israeli territory. In addition, military vehicles that were taken from Israel during the massacre can be seen inside the area of Shifa Hospital.

The videos were taken on October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10:42 and 11:01 a.m. Hostages taken from Israeli territory are seen in them surrounded by armed Hamas terrorists. One of them is injured and is being carried on a hospital bed and the other is walking.

A few days ago, the bodies of the late Yehudit Weiss (a 64-year old civilian hostage who suffered from cancer) and the late Corporal Noa Marciano, who were kidnapped on October 7, were returned to Israel. Each of their bodies was found in a different building near the Shifa Hospital. (ANI/TPS)

