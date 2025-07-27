IDF resumes aid airdrops to Gaza, denies famine claims

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 27 (ANI/TPS): Following directives from the political echelon, the IDF announced a series of humanitarian measures in Gaza aimed at countering false claims of deliberate starvation. Starting Saturday night, the IDF will resume humanitarian aid airdrops in coordination with international organisations, led by COGAT and the Israeli Air Force.

The first drop will include seven pallets of flour, sugar, and canned food.

"There is no famine in Gaza. This is a false Hamas narrative. Combat operations continue until all hostages are returned and Hamas is dismantled," the IDF Spokesperson emphasised.

Additional humanitarian corridors will allow safer movement for UN and aid convoys, and temporary humanitarian pauses will be implemented in densely populated areas.

This week alone, over 250 aid trucks entered Gaza, joining hundreds more awaiting UN distribution, the IDF reports. COGAT is also coordinating the collection of hundreds of additional aid trucks. (ANI/TPS)

