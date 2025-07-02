IDF says thwarted arms-smuggling attempts near border with Egypt

Tel Aviv, July 2 The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said that it identified and prevented two attempts of smuggling weapons across the border with Egypt.

According to the security forces, a drone, attempting to smuggle arms and weapons across the border, crossed from Egyptian territory into Israeli territory and was identified on Tuesday.

"IDF observation posts in the Paran Brigade sector identified last night (Tuesday) a drone that crossed from Egyptian territory into Israeli territory in an attempt to smuggle weapons. IDF fighters located the drone carrying ten firearms and confiscated them," reported the IDF on X.

"In addition, earlier today, fighters from the Paran Brigade identified a suspicious vehicle in the sector, pursued it, and detained the suspect driving it. Fourteen firearms were found in the vehicle, and they were confiscated along with the vehicle by the forces," it added.

It has been reported that the suspect and the weapons were transferred for further handling by the security forces.

This comes as the IDF continues its operation across the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, on Tuesday, by the IDF stated that their soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in close quarters encounters in coordination with the Israeli Air Force, further dismantling hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites which included operational centres, tunnel shats as well as hideouts which were equipped for long stays used for staging and preparing attacks by "terrorist organisations" in the Gaza Strip.

"The Paratroopers Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, continues its operations in the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip," it added.

In addition to dismantling above-ground terrorist infrastructure, the troops are operating in coordination with Yahalom Unit soldiers to dismantle underground terror tunnel routes in the area.

The IDF said that it dismantled approximately 3 kilometres of branched underground tunnel routes that were used for carrying out "terrorist activities."

