IDF, Shin Bet eliminate senior terror operative in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): On Friday, a terrorist operative involved in advancing attacks against Israel in the northern arena was eliminated in a targeted Israeli airstrike. The strike, carried out in the al-Namiriya area of Lebanon, was guided by precise intelligence from the IDF, Shin Bet, Northern Command, and Military Intelligence.

The operative, Mohammad Sha'ayeb, played a key role in facilitating weapons smuggling and establishing terror infrastructure in Lebanon and inside Israel. He also maintained ties with arms dealers in Syria and Lebanon and was linked to Unit 840 of Iran's Quds Force.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, his elimination marks a significant blow to terror networks operating in the north and in Judea and Samaria. (ANI/TPS)

