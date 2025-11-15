IDF shows proof Hezbollah killed Christian politician in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 15 (ANI/TPS): Video footage released by IDF Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee shows Hezbollah terrorists killing senior Christian politician Elias Al-Hasrouni on 1 August 2023.

The IDF says that Hezbollah circulated rumours that Al-Hasrouni, who has been known to strongly oppose the terrorist group, had died in a car accident.

However, the video footage shows that the senior Christian figure was kidnapped by Hezbollah terrorists and murdered "by poisoning and breaking his ribs". Then, "in order to create the impression that he veered off the road and died in a car accident, they placed Al-Hasrouni's body back in his vehicle, stuck against a tree in a ditch beside the road.", the spokesperson added. (ANI/TPS)

