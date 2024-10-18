IDF: Terrorists in Jordanian uniforms cut through border, killed in fire exchange

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI/TPS): An initial IDF investigation into the attack along the Jordanian border has confirmed that the two infiltrators were not Jordanian soldiers but terrorists dressed in Jordanian military uniforms. Their identities are still under investigation.

The two infiltrated Israel through a section of the border secured only by several layers of barbed wire, which they cut through using wire cutters. IDF forces were dispatched to the scene and encountered them just three meters inside Israeli territory, right near the border.

One of the terrorists was neutralised on the spot, while the second managed to run toward an IDF unit positioned about 100 meters away and was eliminated on the hood of a military vehicle. The terrorists opened fire, hitting the military vehicle eight times, with some of the bullets injuring two soldiers.

The IDF suspects the target of the attack was likely the greenhouse area near community Neot HaKikar.

The Tamar Festival, taking place during the Sukkot holiday and located around 50 kilometers away from the scene, is not believed to have been a target.

Although searches continue for a potential third terrorist, the prevailing understanding in the IDF is that only two terrorists infiltrated, and no third suspect is likely involved. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor