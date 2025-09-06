IDF to Gaza city residents: Move to Khan Yunis humanitarian area

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 6 (ANI/TPS): The IDF has called on Gaza City residents to evacuate to Khan Yunis, where a humanitarian zone has been established due to the expansion of military operations in Gaza City as part of the "Gideon's Chariots B" operation.

"The humanitarian zone includes vital humanitarian infrastructure such as field hospitals, water pipelines, and water desalination facilities, alongside the continuous provision of food supplies, tents, medicines, and medical materials, which will be delivered in coordination between the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories and the international community", wrote Adraee on X.

The IDF spokesperson added that Israel "confirms that efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the zone and to adapt the infrastructure will continue consistently in cooperation with the United Nations and international organizations, in parallel with the expansion of the ground maneuver." (ANI/TPS)

