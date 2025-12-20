IDF: Two terrorists attempting to cross into yellow line shot dead

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 20 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Saturday, IDF soldiers shot and killed two terrorists who were observed crossing the Gaza ceasefire's Yellow Line in the northern Strip, according to the Israeli military.

The military stated that forces from the IDF's 16th Brigade operating in the northern Strip had identified the terrorists, who were subsequently shot dead by the Israeli Air Force. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor